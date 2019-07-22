A Paducah man was killed in a one vehicle accident on Saturday night.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to the intersection of Kentucky Dam Road and Benton Road just after 11:30.

Investigations showed 47 year old Micheal Winstead was merging westbound onto Kentucky Dam Road, when his vehicle struck a guardrail.

Reports said the vehicle then left the roadway and struck an embankmenk.

Investigations indicated speed, along with alcohol, were believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Winstead was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the McCracken County Coroner.