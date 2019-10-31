A Mayfield woman was killed in a two vehicle accident in Graves County Wednesday night.

Kentucky State Police reports said Troopers responded to the intersection of KY-80 east and KY-1124 just before 8:30.

Preliminary investigations show 27 year old Matthew Rowland, of Mayfield, was traveling East on KY-80 in a 2011 Ford Fusion.

At the same time, 81 year old Nancy Riley attempted to cross KY-80 in a 2011 Grand Marquis.

The investigation showed Ms. Riley pulled into the path of Rowland’s vehicle.

She was taken from the scene to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

State Police at Post 1 are continuing their investigation of the accident.