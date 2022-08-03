August 3, 2022
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday

Kentucky State Police were called to investigate a fatal accident at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140 in Fulton County on Monday evening…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality.

Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road.

The accident site is outside of the Hickman city limits.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene, and the official report has not been released at this time.

A State Police accident reconstruction officer was on the scene this morning.

Charles Choate

