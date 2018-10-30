A Missouri woman was killed in a three vehicle accident in Hickman County on Monday.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 responded to the collision on US 51, between KY 780 and KY 1529, south of Clinton.

Preliminary investigations show 82 year old Lynn Lemons, of Clinton, was traveling south on US 51 in a 1993 Mack dump truck, pulling an empty work trailer.

Reports said for unknown reasons, the trailer of Lemons truck became detached, and sideswiped a Fulton Transit vehicle driven by 22 year old Gerald Tucker, also of Clinton.

The trailer then struck a 2007 Nissan Versa head-on, operated by 44-year old Kathryn Thompson, of Gideon, Missouri.

Post 1 reports said Ms. Thompson was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Hickman County Coroner.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, which is still under investigation.

