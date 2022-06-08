Father and Daughter Charged Following Multi-Agency Pursuit

Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in a pursuit in Hickman County, which led to charges against a father and daughter.

The incident began when Hickman County deputies were in pursuit of 46-year-old Victor Burgess, of Fancy Farm, who had active warrants for a previous fleeing and evading.

Reports said Burgess wrecked his motorcycle north of County Road 1141, then fled on foot into a wooded area.

Kentucky State Police, along with deputies from Carlisle, Graves, and McCracken County, joined Hickman County in the search which located a vehicle with cancelled registration.

The operator was the daughter of Burgess, 24-year-old Courtney Burgess.

A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, methamphetamine, and a marijuana pipe.

After several hours of searching, police located Victor Burgess at his home in Hickman County.

He was arrested on the outstanding warrant and other charges, then taken to Carlisle County, where charges including wanton endangerment were issued.

Courtney Burgess was also issued drug and traffic offenses.