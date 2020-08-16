The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has reported the death of two people from a boating accident on Pickwick Lake.

Reports said officers responded to a two boat accident Saturday afternoon around 3:00.

Officers said the accident involved two personal watercraft in Dry Creek cove.

40 year old David Carter was operating one of the watercraft, and was killed during the accident.

Carter’s six year old daughter was airlifted to LeBonheur Childrens Hospital in Memphis, where she later died.

TWRA reports said the second watercraft operator was not injured.

An investigation into the double fatality accident is still ongoing by TWRA.