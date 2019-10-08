Kentucky State Police have now issued charges to a father, following the investigation of a child being shot last week in Graves County.

Post 1 reports said 25 year old Zachary Page, of Sedalia, was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, which is a Class-D felony.

The charges stem from State Police responding to a Sedalia home on October 1st, where a two-year-old child had received a non-life threatening entry and exit wound in the stomach.

The investigation revealed that the infant had access to a holstered handgun, which led to an accidental discharge striking the child.

The investigation revealed that Page failed to secure the weapon, which allowed full access to the child.