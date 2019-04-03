A Jackson man has been charged with the murder of his infant son.

A 2018 death investigation by the Jackson Police Department led to the arrest of 32 year old Mathew Sealy, for the homicide of the eight-week-old child.

Last July, police were called to Woodcreek Apartments, at 1000 Hollywood Drive, where the infant was found deceased inside the parents apartment.

The infant’s body was sent for autopsy in Nashville where it was determined that his death was the result of a homicide.

Additional investigations revealed the infant’s father was also the person responsible for his death.

On Monday, investigators presented the facts of the case and medical findings to the Madison County Grand Jury who returned indictments charging Sealey with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Sealey was arrested Monday without incident at a home in Humboldt.