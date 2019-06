Mike Ruff won a new John Deere lawn tractor standing in a circle waiting for the lawn mower to run out of gas in our Father Mows Best contest. Thanks to our sponsors and all the contestants who came out and participated. WCMT, Star 95.1, 105.7 The Quake, Mix 101-3 and 104-9 KYTN loves our listeners!

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype