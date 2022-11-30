Fayette County couple charged in death of 7-month-old son

A Fayette County couple is charged in connection with the death of their infant son in June.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 29-year-old Ashley Long and 38-year-old Christopher Gardner, both of Oakland, were indicted Monday by a Fayette County Grand Jury with one count of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse, Neglect, and Endangerment, and three counts of Child Abuse, Neglect, and Endangerment.

Each is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a million dollar bond.

McAlister says on June 23rd, the TBI joined the Oakland Police Department in investigating the death of 7-month-old Max Long, who was pronounced dead at a Memphis hospital after being brought there by his parents.

During the investigation, agents identified Long and Gardner as the individuals responsible for the child’s death and the suspected abuse and neglect of their three other young children while at their home in the 100 block of Laurel Street in Oakland.