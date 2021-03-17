FCTA announces rate change

Beginning April 1st, Fulton County Transit Authority will increase its rates for the first time in over 20 years.

Executive Director Kenney Etherton says for FCTA to be sustainable in the future, the rate increase is a small part of one of many things that the agency will have to do.

He says the increase was made in an effort to simplify rates and become more user friendly, adding that some will have a cheaper rate and some will have a little bit higher rate.

Included in the rate increase are new rides with set amounts to areas that weren’t available in the past and the Ride to Work program has also been updated to include more offerings.

FCTA serves Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlisle Counties.

Kenney Etherton will talk more about the rate increase on this weekend’s “30 MINUTES” program on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.