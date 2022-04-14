FCTA extends mask mandate for two more weeks

The Fulton County Transit Authority announced Thursday that it’s extending its mask mandate for two more weeks.

Anyone driving or riding in an FCTA vehicle will continue to wear a face mask until May 3, 2022.

Although the federal mandate for masks on public transportation was set to end on Monday, April 18, the Biden administration announced Thursday that the mandate will be extended for two weeks as an uptick in COVID-19 cases is being monitored.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were also set to extend the order to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country. The move is being made of abundance of caution.

FCTA has required drivers and clients to wear a face mask since March 2020. The Transportation Safety Administration mandate originally went into effect February 1, 2021, with an original expiration date of May 11, 2021. In late August 2021, that date was extended to January 18, 2022, due to the delta variant of coronavirus.

Authorities believe that the wearing of face masks in all public transportation vehicles helps control the spread of the virus and keeps employees and riders safer. Those riding in a FCTA vehicle must wear a mask while boarding the vehicle and continue wearing it until exiting it.

FCTA proudly serves Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlisle Counties.