FCTA names Kristin Bond new HR Manager/Safety Director

Fulton County Transit Authority has named Kristin Bond its new Human Resource Manager/Safety Director, effective Monday, June 12.

Bond has been Scheduler/Accounts Payable at FCTA since July 29, 2021.

“I’m ambitious and I needed the challenge,” Bond said shortly after learning she would take on the new role at FCTA. “I like working with people and I feel I can be utilized better in this job.”

The daughter of Lisa McCord of Milburn, Bond grew up in the Clinton area and lived there until she completed elementary school. Her family moved to Murray and Bond graduated from Murray High School.

Bond has three children: Austin, 14; Gracie, 12; and Analiese, 10. She is engaged to Michael Grooms. They will wed in October.

Prior to working at FCTA, Bond was employed by the Hickman County School District.

“I moved to Fulton and wanted to work closer to home,” Bond explained.