The Fulton County Transit Authority is now transporting Clinton and Hickman County residents to the Hickman County Senior Citizen Center as well as delivering meals from the center to senior citizens’ homes throughout the area.

FCTA Executive Director Kenny Etherton says the agreement gives FCTA a daily presence in Hickman County as well as the opportunity to provide daily transportation in the area.

Although the senior center is the primary purpose of the move, all residents in the area may benefit from the public transportation offering.

Hickman County resident Mike Reilly is the primary driver. Reilly is familiar with the routes in the area as well as the people who will be utilizing the services.

Backup driver Brock Tucker is also a Hickman County resident.

Operating hours are 6:00 to 5:00 Monday through the Friday.

Those wishing to use the service should call the FCTA office. The cost per trip is $3 dollars within Clinton and $8 dollars from the county to Clinton or from Clinton to the county.

