FCTA providing transportation for tornado victims, offering New Year’s Eve rides

Starting Monday, displaced Mayfield and Graves County residents needing assistance from FEMA, the American Red Cross, area churches, or to get supplies from the Fairgrounds need to call the Fulton County Transit Authority office to schedule a pickup.

Executive Director Kenney Etherton says FCTA will continue to provide rides for disaster assistance free of charge.

Etherton says FCTA also lost several vehicles in the December 10th tornado.

FCTA is also offering New Year’s Eve safe rides from 6:00 Friday night until 2:00 Saturday morning.

You can reach FCTA at 270-472-0662. FCTA serves Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlisle Counties.