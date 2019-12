The Fulton County Transit Authority will be providing transportation on New Year’s Eve.

FCTA will be running New Year’s Eve night beginning at 6:00 and ending early New Year’s Day at 2:30.

Reserve rides by 3:00 today.

A dispatcher will be available all day New Year’s Eve to answer calls.

Rides will be $5 per person per trip.

To speak with a dispatcher or reserve rides, call 270-472-0662 or 866-247-2052.

FCTA serves Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlise Counties.