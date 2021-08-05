FCTA using new tracking system for fleet

Fulton County Transit Authority has moved into a vastly improved technology age with the addition a better tracking system for the Dispatch office.

“This is a long term dream I’ve had to start moving us more toward the electronic world,” FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton said. “Over the last seven months we have had the opportunity to start building this. It will make us better and more efficient in operations. We will also be able to track our vehicles better.”

Once the project is totally completed, Etherton added, dispatchers at the Fulton office and drivers out in the field will communicate via “Push to Talk” application.

“We will be closing some gaps in areas where we have had a hard time with communication,” Etherton said. “I am excited about moving forward.”

The entire project has been a team effort between FCTA’s Maintenance, Information Technology, and Dispatch departments.

“This will better help us in going your way and us coming your way,” Etherton said.

Next week, FCTA will begin utilizing the Fleet Complete vehicle tracking system within the four counties served by FCTA – Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlisle counties.

FCTA Information Technology Manager Nikki Hamrick is excited about the installation of the Fleet Complete within the agency’s vehicles.

“The tracker works in real time and tells the precise location of the FCTA vehicle,” Hamrick explained. “It’s completely different from the other system we have used. Each vehicle has its own tracker that will control the speed of the vehicle as well as read and share the vehicle’s diagnostics. It can even tell if seatbelts are being worn or not.”

Prior to fully installing Fleet Complete into all for FCTA’s vehicles, Hamrick and IT Assistant Ryan Henderson equipped one of FCTA’s SUVs to complete trial runs with the new technology.

“The trial runs have helped us understand how the system will work throughout the area,” Hamrick explained.

FCTA Dispatch/Scheduling Supervisor Rachel Cook is looking forward to the timely information that will be provided by Fleet Complete.

“We will be able to track our drivers more accurately to see which driver is closer to various locations throughout the area,” Cook said. “This will definitely cut down on wait times for our clients.”

Even though FCTA is not yet utilizing the “Push to Talk” system, Cook can see how it’s going to be a positive change for those working in Dispatch.

“We will be able to call drivers directly instead of over the air,” Cook explained. “It will cut down on radio traffic in general. It will also help us a lot because we can reach anyone from Fulton to Paducah without relying on radio towers. In fact, it uses satellite communications so we should be able to talk directly to drivers who are out of our region in places like Lexington, Louisville, Madisonville, or other areas we transport clients for doctors’ visits or other appointments. It will be so much more reliable.”

FCTA Dispatcher Allyson Brooks believes the new system will make her job more efficient.

“I think ‘Push to Talk’ will make my job a lot easier,” Brooks added. “The communication will be clearer. I’m very excited about talking to the drivers individually instead of all at once. There’s a cue on the screen that shows me where drivers are waiting to talk to me rather than the drivers talking all over each other on the radio.”

With the vehicle tracking system being more accurate, Brooks said that it will keep her job more organized.

“The faster access to the drivers is going to make such a big difference in Dispatch,” Brooks added.