Featured Faculty Scholar confirms “when and what you put in your mouth really does matter”

UT Martin psychology professor Dr. Angie MacKewn will present “Metabolic & Psychological Improvements After Clean Keto & Intermittent Fasting” during the Featured Faculty Scholar event Thursday afternoon at 4:00 at the Paul Meek Library.

Dr. MacKewn will review a study conducted with faculty colleagues Dr. Julie Floyd (nursing); Drs. Todd Sherman and Alison Ellis (health and human performance); and students Jennifer Marr (nursing) and Anna Mallory (psychology). Her presentation is free and open to the public.

MacKewn will also preview an upcoming study linking metabolic health and Omega-3 Fatty Acid with her team and student Alyvia Taylor, as well as discuss ongoing research with psychology student Cate Spencer on the metabolic factors related to autism spectrum disorder.

MacKewn has done extensive research on cognitive psychology, particularly among college students and athletes. She was recently honored with the university’s Ray and Wilma Smith Faculty Development Research Award based on her excellence in teaching and exemplary research activity.

The Featured Faculty Scholar award was created in the 1996-97 academic year and recognizes faculty members whose research and creative works are judged among the most prestigious at the university.

The Jan. 19 event is co-sponsored by the Division of Academic Affairs and the Paul Meek Library. A reception with light refreshments will follow and attendees can view an exhibit highlighting MacKewn’s work.

The public event will be held in the library’s north reading room with a livestream of the presentation at https://youtu.be/eigeL-aAw88. A recording will be available at this site for later viewing.

Parking will be in the library lot on Wayne Fisher Drive off Mt. Pelia Road. Parking permits are available online at utm.edu/departments/publicsafety by selecting the “Online Visitor Parking Permit” link.