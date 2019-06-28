Obion County Sheriff’s Office deputies have made two arrests for federal warrants.

Reports said 41 year old Corey Benjamin Nicholson, of Union City, was taken into custody in connection with a February 21st arrest during a probation search in Obion County.

Nicholson was found to be in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

54 year old Joseph Hogg, of Samburg, was taken into custody for methamphetamine charges following a January 23rd traffic stop in Samburg.

Hogg also was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.