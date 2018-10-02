The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a test tomorrow of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert System.

Weakley County EMA Director Dustin Kemp says the two tests were originally scheduled for last month, but were postponed because of efforts to respond to Hurricane Florence.

Kemp says the two tests will be tomorrow afternoon at 1:13 and 1:20.

Broadcast EAS participants, including radio, TV, cable TV, satellite TV and radio, and wireline video providers, will receive and rebroadcast the test message, which lasts about a minute.

Cell towers will transmit the WEA test for about 30 minutes. WEA-compatible cell phones in range of a tower of a WEA participating provider will switch on and receive the WEA test message.

