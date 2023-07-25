Federal jury finds armed career criminal guilty of iIlegally possessing a firearm

A Hardin County man will spend 20 years in federal prison on drug and firearm charges.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 30-year-old Patrick Dillon Butler was convicted this month following a four-day jury trial for Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence or Drug Trafficking.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Court records show that on December 11, 2021, McNairy County Sheriff’s deputies tried to arrest Butler on an active arrest warrant but he refused to stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a deputy’s cruiser.

When he was arrested, Butler was in possession of 2.26 grams of meth, digital scales, 14 unused baggies, $353 in cash, and had a .38 pistol in the glove box of the car he was driving.

As a result of prior felony convictions, Butler will face sentencing as an Armed Career Criminal under the Armed Career Criminal Act.