A federal lawsuit has been filed against Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear over his COVID-19 response.

West Kentucky Star reported three Kentuckians filed the lawsuit Tuesday, alleging that Beshear’s prohibition on in-person church services violated their constitutional rights.

The individuals who filed the lawsuit attended an in-person church service on Easter near Louisville, where State Police Troopers placed notices on their cars during the service.

The notices ordered the churchgoers at Maryville Baptist Church to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The plaintiffs argued in the suit, that they had no symptoms of the virus, so they should not have to quarantine.

The lawsuit stated that during his his evening briefings, the Governor made clear that he was going to target religious services for these notices, apart from other gatherings.

Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul and U.S. Representative Thomas Massie both spoke out against Beshear’s prohibition on the in-person services on Twitter.

Senator Paul issued the statement of “Taking license plates at church? Quarantining someone for being Christian on Easter Sunday? Someone needs to take a step back.”