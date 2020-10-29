Many Tennesseans currently receiving unemployment benefits through programs funded by the CARES Act could be nearing the end of their weekly payments. The last day to claim benefits through these federal programs is December 26. According to federal program rules, many claimants could see their benefits stop before that date if they reach the maximum number of allowable weeks. Under the CARES Act, claimants who began receiving benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program early in its inception will begin reaching the maximum 39 weeks of payments soon. The state encourages claimants to continue searching for work so they can secure employment before their benefits end. The state offers services to assist job seekers free of charge.