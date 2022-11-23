“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City

Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”.

The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings.

Bro. Dan Huggins, of the Refuge Church, said the 1,500 bags of food had the capability of feeding at total of 6,000 people.

During the pick-up of the food bags, prayer was also being offered to individuals by those with the Obion County Ministerial Association.

Alex Fisher, with Sunswept Baptist Church of Union City, was asked what he learned from those he spoke with at the event.(AUDIO)

Photos from the “Feeding of 5,000” have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.