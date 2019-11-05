An annual tradition in Obion County, based on biblical scripture, will take place again this month.

The “Feeding of the 5,000” will take place at the Refuge Church, in Union City, on November 26th.

Church pastor, and Obion County Ministerial Association member Bro. Dan Huggins, said the day will feature two segments to help provide food to area residents.

Bro. Huggins said individuals from over 20 local churches work to prepare, sort, bag and dispense the meals on that day.

The “Feeding of the 5,000” bag distribution and sit down Thanksgiving meal will take place from the church at the Obion County Fairgrounds.

Bro. Huggins said donations for items such as canned fruit, cranberry sauce and canned yams, along with cookies and snack cakes are still needed.

Anyone wanting to assist with these items can drop them off at the Thunderbolt Broadcasting studios on Westgate Drive in Union City by November 14th.