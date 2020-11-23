The annual pre-Thanksgiving “Feeding of 5,000” will take place in Union City on Tuesday.

The event will be based from the Refuge Church, located at the Obion County Fairgrounds.

The “Feeding of 5,000” will begin with the distribution of 1,500 bags of groceries, with each providing a meal for a family of four.

The distribution will take place from 10:00 until 3:00.

New this year will be a coat giveaway from 3:00 until 5:00.

The day will conclude at the Refuge Church from 5:30 until 7:00, with a free traditional Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the public.