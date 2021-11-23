Feeding of 5,000 Underway in Union City

The annual pre-Thanksgiving “Feeding of 5,000” is underway in Union City.

Until 3:00 this afternoon, grocery bags containing a meal for four are being distributed at the Obion County Fairgrounds Main Gate.

From 5:00 until 7:00, at The Refuge Church located at the fairgrounds, a traditional sit down Thanksgiving meal with all of the trimmings will be held.

Both events are free to the public, with pillows and winter coats also being given away during the Feeding of 5,000 day in Union City.