Feeding of 5,000 Underway in Union City

Volunteers are on site to distribute grocery bags for the “Feeding of 5,000” at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City. Bags will be given away until 3:00, with a traditional Thanksgiving meal served at The Refuge Church from 5:00 until 7:00….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

The annual pre-Thanksgiving “Feeding of 5,000” is underway in Union City.

Until 3:00 this afternoon, grocery bags containing a meal for four are being distributed at the Obion County Fairgrounds Main Gate.

From 5:00 until 7:00, at The Refuge Church located at the fairgrounds, a traditional sit down Thanksgiving meal with all of the trimmings will be held.

Both events are free to the public, with pillows and winter coats also being given away during the Feeding of 5,000 day in Union City.

Charles Choate

