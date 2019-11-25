An annual event based on biblical scripture will take place tomorrow in Union City.

The Feeding of the 5,000 will be held from the Obion County Fairgrounds, with two separate events during the day.

Refuge Church pastor Bro. Dan Huggins said the first feeding will take place from 10:00 until 3:00, with the disbursement of meals in a bag.

Bro. Huggins said the Feeding of the 5,000 will continue from 5:00 until 7:00, with a traditional sit down meal at the church building.

Bro. Huggins also said community members from Obion, Hornbeak and Reelfoot Rural Ministries, will deliver over 100 of the bag meals today to the elderly and shut-ins in the lower part of the county.