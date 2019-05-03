An employee of the McCracken County Regional Jail has been arrested and charged in connection with the taping of the snout and legs of an abandoned puppy.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said detectives were able to identify 32 year old Jayce Bryant, of Kevil, as the person responsible for the animal abuse.

During an investigative interview, Bryant confessed to taping the mouth and legs of the Labrador and Great Dane mixed puppy after he was allegedly bitten.

Bryant then admitted to transporting the dog to release on a county road, but it escaped and could not be caught.

Sheriff’s reports said a local doctor stated the puppy suffered the utmost serious physical injury for having its muzzle taped shut for an extended period of time.

Bryant was issued felony charges of torturing a dog with serious physical injury, and was terminated from his position at the McCracken County Jail.