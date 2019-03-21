Three people were charged with felony theft following a traffic stop in Obion County.

Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint on R. Calloway Road, near the city limits of Troy.

Deputies, and officers with the Troy Police Department, encountered an Arkansas pick-up truck containing two dirt bikes in the bed.

Following an investigation, officers learned the motorcycles had just been stolen from a nearby residence.

Police then arrested 40 year old Ricky Dewayne Smith of Obion, 20 year old Daniel Andrew Hallmark of Dyersburg, and 21 year old Martin Alexander Plunkett, of Dresden.

All three were charged with Class-E felony theft over $1,000.