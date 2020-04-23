A felony citation was issued following officers being dispatched to a possible drug overdose.

Reports said Union City police were called to 911 Summer Street, where Fire and EMS personnel were putting 39 year old Robert Maxwell Olive on a stretcher.

At the location, Union City police found a loaded syringe on a shelf in the home, which field tested positive for heroin.

Reports said Olive admitted to the possession of the syringe and heroin, and was issued a citation for felony possession of a schedule one drug.