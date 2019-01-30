A Union City man has now been issued a felony vandalism charge following a recent domestic incident.

Union City police reports said officers were called Saturday to an apartment on High School Drive, where yelling was heard from inside the residence.

After speaking with the complainant, 30 year old Qiana Akins, officers learned that 21-year old Orlundo Holloway, of Union City, had caused damage inside the apartment to doors and walls.

Reports said Holloway had wounds on his hands consistent with the damage.

He was charged Saturday with domestic assault, but now faces the additional charge of felony vandalism, after estimates of the damage was placed at $1,300.