FEMA administrator tours Tennessee flooding disaster

Governor Bill Lee and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell toured flood-devastated areas of Humphreys County Wednesday to assess the damage from a weekend deluge that killed more than a dozen people and left hundreds homeless.

Saturday morning’s flooding took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, with rainfall that shattered the state record for one-day rainfall.

More than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage.

The state received approval from President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration on Tuesday.

(AP)