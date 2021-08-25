August 25, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. FEMA administrator tours…

FEMA administrator tours Tennessee flooding disaster

FEMA administrator tours Tennessee flooding disaster

Gov. Bill Lee, right, visits a severely damaged neighborhood while touring flood damage and meeting those affected by it in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

Governor Bill Lee and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell toured flood-devastated areas of Humphreys County Wednesday to assess the damage from a weekend deluge that killed more than a dozen people and left hundreds homeless.

Saturday morning’s flooding took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, with rainfall that shattered the state record for one-day rainfall.

More than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage.

The state received approval from President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration on Tuesday.

(AP)

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology