FEMA Alerting Tornado Victims for Possible Scammers

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are urging tornado victims to be aware of scammers.

FEMA officials say scam artists, identity thieves, and other criminals, are already descending on survivors of the December tornado outbreak in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Effected residents and businesses are urged to watch for suspicious activity, and to report any attempts that are fraudulent.

Reports said many scammers take advantage of survivors by posing as FEMA representatives, house inspectors, or other disaster aid workers.

Scammers in tornado damaged areas can offer to assist in the filing an applications, all in attempts to gain personal information, or pose as contractors, who request up-front money for repairs.

Anyone who feels they have been approached by scammers are urged to contact their local law enforcement officers, or their State Attorney Generals Office.