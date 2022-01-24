FEMA and Small Business Administration Now Assisting in Obion County

Staff members from FEMA, and the Small Business Administration, are now on site in Obion County.

Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers said a Recovery Center has been established at the Obion County Public Library in Union City.

Jowers said multiple officials are at the library to discuss damage sustained from the December tornadoes.(AUDIO)

Despite six weeks since the tornadoes, and much recovery work already completed, Jowers said the center is still beneficial.(AUDIO)

The Director said he urges anyone with damage to take advantage of opportunities being offered by FEMA or the Small Business Administration.(AUDIO)

The Obion County Public Library is located at 1221 East Reelfoot Avenue, with Recovery Center hours established from 8:00 until 7:00 each day.