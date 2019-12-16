Work is underway in Hickman to open a street damaged from the heavy rain and flooding that occurred earlier this year.

Terrace Drive, which is a connector of West and East Hickman, was forced to close following rains that caused a major landslide nearby.

City Manager David Gallagher told Thunderbolt News about the process in place to re-open traffic in the residential location.

Gallagher said city-wide, several streets and roads are becoming more of a problem, which could take large sums of money to repair.

The current project to reopen Terrace Drive will cost about $70,000 according to Gallagher, with a portion of the money coming from FEMA assistance.