FEMA completes damage assessment in Dresden

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has completed an assessment of tornado-related damage to structures in Dresden and Weakley County.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

The information will factor in FEMA’s decision whether or not to recommend to President Biden that a disaster declaration be issued for Weakley County, which would make federal dollars available to assist home and business owners, as well as individuals displaced as a result of the tornado.

About the city’s clean-up, Mayor Washburn says…

