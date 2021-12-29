FEMA Disaster Relief Center Established in Fulton County

Help for those affected by the December 10th tornado has been established in Hickman.

A FEMA Disaster Relief Center is now set up inside the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation building, located at 1702 Moscow Avenue.

The Manager of the Relief Center, Ron Crumbwoody of Chicago, told Thunderbolt News the site is designed to offer assistance in a convenient way.(AUDIO)

Crumbwoody said staffers are on hand to assist in multiple ways, pertaining to damage from the storm.(AUDIO)

Officials from the Small Business Administration are also available for both business and home owners affected by the storm.