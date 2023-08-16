FEMA funding approved for Dawson Springs

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA has announced it will provide the Commonwealth with a total of more than $5.8 million to reimburse the Dawson Springs Housing Authority for the demolition and re-building of an apartment complex destroyed by a tornado December 10, 2021.

The 26 buildings in the Clarksdale Court Apartments were leveled by an EF4 tornado when it tore through Hopkins County.

The tornado flattened 26 brick buildings in the Clarksdale Court Apartment complex, leaving residents of 50 housing units homeless.

The brick veneer buildings were all demolished by municipal authorities to protect the public from imminent danger.

The $5,861,909.79 provided by FEMA for the ongoing rebuilding of the housing project represents 90 percent of the estimated total cost.

The funds come from FEMA’s Public Assistance which is a cost-sharing program.

Due to the magnitude of damage caused by this storm, President Biden authorized a cost share reimbursement of 90 percent federal funding for this event.

The Commonwealth will provide 4.8 percent of the required applicant cost share, and the housing authority will only be responsible for the remaining 5.2 percent.

The Dawson Springs Housing Authority is a government agency that operates and manages public housing in Hopkins County.

The Housing Authority oversees low-income housing, including the application process, eligibility guidelines, subsidies and related resources.