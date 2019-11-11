The Fulton County government has received federal funding to repair roads damaged by sustained flooding from the Mississippi River.

Emergency Management Director J.L. Atwill told Thunderbolt News the damage occurred in an area north of Hickman, known as the Upper Bottom.

Atwill said damage to the roads came with the length of time, and current from the swift river water, along with the clean-up efforts when the water receded.

The FEMA contract allowed almost nine miles of new gravel to be placed on the affected roads.