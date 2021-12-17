FEMA tips for debris removal

Residents with disaster-generated debris from the severe storms and tornadoes in Tennessee and Kentucky should follow instructions from local officials about sorting materials and placing on the curb for collection.

Localities frequently ask residents to sort debris into various categories.

Electronics

Examples: television, computer, audio equipment, phone, DVD player

Hazardous Waste

Examples: oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, paints. (Note: If you suspect that materials contain lead-based paint, keep them moist or contain materials in plastic bags so that the paint does not become airborne.)

Construction & Demolition debris

Examples: lumber, roofing, and other structural debris strewn by storm

Household Garbage

Examples: bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging

Large Appliances/white goods

Examples: refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher. (Note: Do not leave doors unsealed or unsecured.)

Vegetative Debris

Examples: trees, tree branches, logs, plants, leaves

Do not place debris on or near downed power lines or close to utility boxes.

Local officials will announce what’s authorized and what isn’t to be picked up near the public right-of-way as well as how to place it there.

Debris should not block the roadway.

Placing debris near or on trees, poles or other structures makes removal difficult. This includes fire hydrants and meters.

Demolition, Repair and Reconstruction Debris

Examples include building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing. Demolition, repair and reconstruction by a contractor hired by a property owner generally includes removal and disposal of materials.