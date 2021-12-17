FEMA tips for debris removal
Residents with disaster-generated debris from the severe storms and tornadoes in Tennessee and Kentucky should follow instructions from local officials about sorting materials and placing on the curb for collection.
Localities frequently ask residents to sort debris into various categories.
Electronics
Examples: television, computer, audio equipment, phone, DVD player
Hazardous Waste
Examples: oil, batteries, pesticides, cleaning supplies, compressed gas, paints. (Note: If you suspect that materials contain lead-based paint, keep them moist or contain materials in plastic bags so that the paint does not become airborne.)
Construction & Demolition debris
Examples: lumber, roofing, and other structural debris strewn by storm
Household Garbage
Examples: bagged garbage, discarded food, paper, packaging
Large Appliances/white goods
Examples: refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher. (Note: Do not leave doors unsealed or unsecured.)
Vegetative Debris
Examples: trees, tree branches, logs, plants, leaves
Do not place debris on or near downed power lines or close to utility boxes.
Local officials will announce what’s authorized and what isn’t to be picked up near the public right-of-way as well as how to place it there.
Debris should not block the roadway.
Placing debris near or on trees, poles or other structures makes removal difficult. This includes fire hydrants and meters.
Demolition, Repair and Reconstruction Debris
Examples include building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing. Demolition, repair and reconstruction by a contractor hired by a property owner generally includes removal and disposal of materials.