Fentanyl investigation leads to arrests in Benton County

Two people from Benton County are facing charges following an ongoing joint investigation by the TBI and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force.

On October 3rd, a Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 52-year-old David Webb with two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Fentanyl) and one count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

As part of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home in the 5400 block of Highway 70 in Camden.

On Tuesday, TBI, 24th Judicial DTF, and Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and found purple fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs.

Webb was at the home and was taken into custody on his indicted counts as well as new charges.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kathryn Jastrzembski was also at the home at the time of the search warrant and was taken into custody.

Both were booked into the Benton County Jail.

Webb is facing new charges of Possession of Schedule II (Fentanyl) with Intent to Sale and Deliver, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Sale and Deliver, Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond on the indicted counts is $250,000. He was given an additional bond of $500,000 on the new charges.

Jastrzembski is charged with Possession of Schedule II (Fentanyl) with Intent to Sale and Deliver, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Sale and Deliver, Simple Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond is $25,000.