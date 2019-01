The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reported that rising Mississippi River floodwaters has forced the closing of the Hickman-Dorena ferry.

Reports indicate the floodwater could keep the service closed for at least eight days, or possibly longer.

The Cairo Gauge forecast now calls for a river crest at 49-feet on Monday, with a slow fall back to around 46-feet on January 11th.

The ferry connects KY-1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.