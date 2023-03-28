Festivities in St. Louis for Opening Day Baseball on Thursday

The St. Louis Cardinals will open their Major League season on Thursday, at Busch Stadium, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

St. Louis ended Spring Training on Monday with an 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

A big line-up of activities are in store for Opening Day, including a Pep Rally at Ballpark Village from from 10:30 until 12:30.

Gates will open for fans at 12:00, with pre-game ceremonies to including the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales, introduction of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famers, recognition of the 2022 Central Division Championship, and the first pitch from National Baseball Hall of Famer Scott Rolen to Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday.

Opening Day will also feature the first Major League appearance for the Cardinals top prospect, Jordan Walker, who made the club roster and is expected to be in the starting line-up.