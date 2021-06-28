Fever sign Chelsey Perry

The Indiana Fever signed rookie forward Chelsey Perry Monday. Perry played in the first two regular season games for the Fever before being released on May 17th.

Perry, who will wear No. 10, played in both preseason games this year, highlighted by a team-high 16 points on May 9th.

The Fever selected Perry from UT Martin with the 26th overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft. She’s the first player in UT Martin history to be taken in the WNBA Draft while ranking as the highest selection in OVC history.