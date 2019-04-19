SEC Network personality and “Voice of the SEC,” Paul Finebaum, will be the keynote speaker at the Freed-Hardeman University Sports Advisory Council Benefit Dinner Saturday, April 27.

The event begins with a silent auction at 5:30, followed by dinner at 6:00.

Finebaum will give his keynote speech at 7:15 in Loyd Auditorium with a photo reception at 8:30.

For last-minute tickets, or information, contact Athletic Director Mike McCutchen at (731) 989-6901 or mmccutchen@fhu.edu.

You can also visit give.fhu.edu/sac-sponsorships to order tickets online.