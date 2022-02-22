FHU Athletic Director Mike McCutchen announces retirement; baseball coach Jonathan Estes named successor

Longtime Freed-Hardeman University Athletic Director Mike McCutchen will retire at the of the current school year with FHU baseball coach Jonathan Estes named as his successor.

FHU will initiate the search for a new baseball coach at the conclusion of this year’s season.

McCutchen joined the FHU athletics staff in 1986, when he served as assistant men’s basketball coach under Lion Basketball Coach Charlie Smith. He followed Smith as head coach in 1988. During his tenure as basketball coach, the team made its first-ever appearance in the NAIA national tournament in 1998. He became the athletic director in 2007.

Estes pitched three years, 2000-2002, for the Lions, earning all-conference honors each season and NAIA Scholar-Athlete his junior and senior years. He still holds career records for ERA (2.72) and complete games pitched (25). He spent three seasons in professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Estes returned to FHU in 2009 as head baseball coach. He has led the Lions to three conference titles and two regular season titles. His teams made national tournament appearances in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The 2018 team finished as runner-up in the NAIA World Series.

Estes added assistant athletic director to his duties in 2018. He spearheaded the fundraising to renovate the baseball field, including the installation of artificial turf this year. Estes was instrumental in bringing the opening round of the NAIA World Series to Henderson in 2019.

FHU is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Mid-South Conference. The university fields teams in men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, golf, cross country and tennis, as well as women’s teams in softball and volleyball and a men’s team in baseball.