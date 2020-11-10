The fate of fiber internet for rural Weakley County is once again in the hands of the Weakley County Commission after a resolution passed Monday night by the Fiber Research Committee.

The resolution was voted down during a special-called meeting last month.

The resolution calls for the complete build of a fiber internet infrastructure network throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.

The county’s cost is estimated up to $10.5 million with WK&T contributing a minimum $10.5 million dollar match for the project.

Dozens of rural Weakley County citizens attended Monday night’s meeting with several voicing their need for fiber internet in the most rural areas of the county.

Before the committee voted on the resolution, County Mayor Jake Bynum talked about the census and what the recent numbers could mean for Weakley County in the future.

The committee, which includes Mayor Bynum and Chairman Bell, and fellow commissioners Dennis Doster, Roger Donaldson, and Gary Eddings all voted in favor of the resolution.

The resolution will need 10 votes to pass Monday night when the Weakley County Commission meets at 5:30 in the County Commission Courtroom.