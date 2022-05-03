Fiber Committee updated on broadband project

WK&T is nearly complete with the first two phases of a multi-phase project to bring fiber broadband to all of Weakley County.

The Weakley County Fiber Committee got an update yesterday on the project with Phase 1 complete in the Sidonia area, and Phase 2 of the Jewell Store Road area complete and Palmersville around 95% complete.

Phase 3 of the project is the Pillowville area with WK&T receiving a $3.3 million grant with construction expected to begin at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Phase 4 and 5 includes the rest of the county.

During the meeting, Commissioner David Hawks expressed his concern that not every citizen would qualify for the service.

(AUDIO)

Commissioner Roger Donaldson responded by saying that the problem was a state issue.

(AUDIO)

The committee agreed to get as many citizens connected as possible until the legislation is changed.