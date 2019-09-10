The Weakley County Fiber Research Committee will bring a fiber broadband agreement before the full Weakley County Commission Monday night.

In a meeting Tuesday morning, the Fiber Research Committee met with representatives of W-K-and-T to discuss pursuing a grant to bring fiber access to the unserved areas of Weakley County.

W-K-and-T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter told the committee Tuesday that the $6 million dollar project would be split between the county, W-K-and-T, and a grant from the State of Tennessee.

Bonnstetter added that the fiber broadband project would be a benefit for everyone involved.

Weakley County residents are asked to give County Mayor Jake Bynum and the Commission input by visiting weakleycounty.mywkt.net to share how a reliable fiber network will impact their your way of life.

The Weakley County Commission will discuss the possible agreement Monday night at 5:30 in its regular meeting.